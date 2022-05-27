Oddz Trading Down 26.9% Over Last 7 Days (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar. Oddz has a market cap of $2.33 million and $307,841.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oddz alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 74.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,893.85 or 0.23626971 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.71 or 0.00506240 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00033142 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008660 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.