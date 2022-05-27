Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.01 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) will report $142.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $141.31 million. Office Properties Income Trust reported sales of $137.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will report full-year sales of $571.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $568.91 million to $573.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $569.56 million, with estimates ranging from $556.67 million to $582.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Office Properties Income Trust.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($1.55). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $147.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.12 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Office Properties Income Trust stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.11. The stock had a trading volume of 260,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,134. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.50. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $31.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -178.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,098,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,008,000 after acquiring an additional 391,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,276,000 after purchasing an additional 95,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,031,000 after purchasing an additional 333,567 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,103,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,128,000 after purchasing an additional 34,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,052,000 after purchasing an additional 424,364 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

