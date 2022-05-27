Omni Reaches Market Cap of $1.63 Million (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Omni has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $309.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.90 or 0.00010123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 31.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000284 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002393 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00017025 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.53 or 0.00214803 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006493 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000620 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,347 coins and its circulating supply is 563,031 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

