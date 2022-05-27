On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives $34.73 Average Target Price from Brokerages

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.73.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ONON. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ON to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ON from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of ONON traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 18,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,019. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.17. ON has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $55.87.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.83 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ON will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

