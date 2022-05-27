Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Short Interest Update

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the April 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Oncotelic Therapeutics stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.23. 134,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,499. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19. The company has a market cap of $87.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.75. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.30.
Oncotelic Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
