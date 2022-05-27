OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.76), Fidelity Earnings reports. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OCFT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.37. 10,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,550. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88.

Several research firms have weighed in on OCFT. HSBC cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 73,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 96,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

