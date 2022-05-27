OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.76), Fidelity Earnings reports. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.
Shares of NYSE:OCFT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.37. 10,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,550. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88.
Several research firms have weighed in on OCFT. HSBC cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.
About OneConnect Financial Technology (Get Rating)
OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.
