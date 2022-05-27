OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.76), Fidelity Earnings reports. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

OCFT opened at $1.36 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $530.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCFT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,452 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 173.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,484,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 940,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 1,118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 615,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,479,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after buying an additional 139,784 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 321.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 96,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

OCFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. HSBC lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneConnect Financial Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

