Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Short Interest Update

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, an increase of 772.7% from the April 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oriental Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS OLCLY traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,556. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.23 and a beta of 0.13. Oriental Land has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.29.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

