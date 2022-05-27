OSB Group (LON:OSB) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 755 ($9.50) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OSB. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.18) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of OSB Group from GBX 645 ($8.12) to GBX 790 ($9.94) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OSB Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 725.40 ($9.13).

Shares of OSB Group stock opened at GBX 519.50 ($6.54) on Monday. OSB Group has a 52-week low of GBX 407 ($5.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 608.50 ($7.66). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 553.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 533.84. The firm has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a GBX 21.10 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.26%.

In related news, insider April Talintyre sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.61), for a total transaction of £907,500 ($1,141,940.35).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

