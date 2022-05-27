Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ouster’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

OUST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Ouster in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ouster has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of Ouster stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. Ouster has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $380.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.59.

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 44.00% and a negative net margin of 296.75%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 11,817 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $37,341.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darien Spencer sold 9,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $29,836.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 827,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 498,888 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Ouster in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ouster in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ouster in the 4th quarter valued at $5,636,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Ouster by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

