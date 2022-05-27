Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $626.75 Million

Brokerages expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) to report $626.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $580.00 million and the highest is $673.50 million. Overstock.com reported sales of $794.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Overstock.com.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Overstock.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

NASDAQ:OSTK traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,206,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,936. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 3.85.

In other news, insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $350,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $40,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,549.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Overstock.com by 272.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Overstock.com by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Overstock.com (Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.