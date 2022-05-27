Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Short Interest Up 436.0% in May

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a growth of 436.0% from the April 30th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,375,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OZSC traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.02. 10,591,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,813,124. Ozop Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

About Ozop Energy Solutions

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes renewable energy products in the United States. It offers DC and AC power supplies, high voltage battery chargers, converters/inverters, 400hz aircraft ground support equipment, power electronic modules, and other power electronic products.

