PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Shares Gap Up to $24.14

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.14, but opened at $24.96. PagerDuty shares last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 2,398 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on PD shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on PagerDuty to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.96.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.37.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $142,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $2,125,232.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 897,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,989,849.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,174 shares of company stock worth $6,591,036. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in PagerDuty by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

