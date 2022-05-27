PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PAGS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. New Street Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.76.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.27. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $61.65.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $579.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 17.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 15.7% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

