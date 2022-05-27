Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 317.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Palo Alto Networks worth $689,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,464,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $142,126,000 after buying an additional 244,007 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,173,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,265.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $86,674,000 after buying an additional 168,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3,221.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,372 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $94,856,000 after buying an additional 165,242 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,088,102.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,150,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,108 shares of company stock valued at $42,628,785. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.48.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $512.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $564.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $540.41. The company has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.15 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $350.96 and a 52 week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 54.57% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.