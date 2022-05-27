Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Acquires 1,650 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRF. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $875,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 645.4% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 14,057 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRF traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.75. The company had a trading volume of 919 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,443. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.63. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $152.18 and a 52-week high of $176.73.

