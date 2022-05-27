Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PATK. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an underperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Patrick Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.33.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $58.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.95. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $54.02 and a 12 month high of $88.79.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.75%. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.88%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $683,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 220,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,065,721.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $333,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 215,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,370,673.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,669 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries (Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.