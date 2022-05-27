PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) SVP David Lillo Sells 10,610 Shares

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) SVP David Lillo sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $747,580.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,743 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,571.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Lillo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, David Lillo sold 3,618 shares of PDC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $245,589.84.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.76 and a 200-day moving average of $61.71. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $79.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 2.75.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.92%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Barclays PLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,624 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 50,529 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 258.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in PDC Energy by 549.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 97,966 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 82,874 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in PDC Energy by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 348,083 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 68,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $502,000.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

