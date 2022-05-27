PEAKDEFI One Day Trading Volume Tops $61,074.00 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $31.01 million and approximately $61,074.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

