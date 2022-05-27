Peel Hunt Lowers Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) to Sell

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ROYMY. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($8.18) to GBX 575 ($7.24) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 540 ($6.80) to GBX 420 ($5.29) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 702 ($8.83) to GBX 632 ($7.95) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Royal Mail from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Mail currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $375.60.

Shares of ROYMY opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

