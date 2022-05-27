Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.33) target price on the stock.

WHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.01) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.52) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Warehouse REIT stock opened at GBX 162.20 ($2.04) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 164.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 164.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £689.13 million and a P/E ratio of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.49, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.97. Warehouse REIT has a one year low of GBX 142.20 ($1.79) and a one year high of GBX 178 ($2.24).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Warehouse REIT’s previous dividend of $1.55. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

In related news, insider Aimee Pitman acquired 17,677 shares of Warehouse REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £30,050.90 ($37,814.14).

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

