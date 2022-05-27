Peony Hits One Day Trading Volume of $94,795.00 (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last week, Peony has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a total market capitalization of $26.28 million and $94,795.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00016458 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009320 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 244,457,259 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.