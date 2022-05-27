Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,594,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,018 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide makes up approximately 18.2% of Pershing Square Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 4.51% of Hilton Worldwide worth $1,964,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $3.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,860,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,482. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.70 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.08, for a total transaction of $432,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,760. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.64.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

