PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetroChina from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of PetroChina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PetroChina currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.50.

NYSE:PTR opened at $52.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $95.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.64. PetroChina has a 52 week low of $38.63 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.00.

PetroChina ( NYSE:PTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $114.80 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PetroChina will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $1.341 dividend. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.34. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PetroChina by 144.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 33,251 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PetroChina by 35.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PetroChina by 18.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in PetroChina by 311.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 69,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in PetroChina by 12.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

