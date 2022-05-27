Petrofac (LON:PFC) PT Raised to GBX 180

Petrofac (LON:PFC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 180 ($2.27) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Petrofac to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.15) to GBX 210 ($2.64) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.52) price objective on shares of Petrofac in a report on Monday, March 28th.

PFC stock opened at GBX 150.40 ($1.89) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £783.82 million and a P/E ratio of -3.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 129.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 122.61. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.05 ($1.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 203.34 ($2.56). The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.28.

In other news, insider Sara Akbar acquired 4,780 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £5,019 ($6,315.59). Also, insider Afonso Reis e Sousa sold 5,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.43), for a total transaction of £6,409.08 ($8,064.78).

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

