PetroShale (CVE:PSH) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of PetroShale Inc. (CVE:PSH – Get Rating) were up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.67. Approximately 136,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 503,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

A number of analysts recently commented on PSH shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PetroShale from C$1.25 to C$1.35 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of PetroShale from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of PetroShale from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$1.00 target price on shares of PetroShale and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of C$441.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28.

PetroShale ( CVE:PSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$72.88 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PetroShale Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PetroShale Company Profile

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. It holds interests in the Middle Bakken and Three Forks Benches One, Two, Three, and Four formations, as well as Pronghorn/Sanish and Lodgepole areas.

