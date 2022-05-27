Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

PFE stock opened at $53.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day moving average is $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Pfizer by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after acquiring an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 521,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,773,000 after acquiring an additional 105,259 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 622,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 93,125 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

