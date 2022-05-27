Philosophy Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 912,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,000. Perdoceo Education makes up approximately 2.1% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after acquiring an additional 382,842 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

NASDAQ PRDO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 434,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,315. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $760.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $159.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 22,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $262,811.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,507.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 9,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $105,824.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,493.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,997 shares of company stock valued at $981,656. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRDO shares. StockNews.com raised Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

About Perdoceo Education (Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.