Philosophy Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 401,144 Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 401,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,000. Delek US comprises about 1.2% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Philosophy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Delek US as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,779,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,646,000 after purchasing an additional 98,722 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Delek US by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,962,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,205,000 after purchasing an additional 150,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Delek US by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,252,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,748,000 after purchasing an additional 159,647 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Delek US by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,239,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 26.2% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,780,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,004,000 after acquiring an additional 370,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

DK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Delek US from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.07.

In related news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 5,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $223,983.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,387 shares of company stock worth $1,970,632. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Delek US stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,554,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,202. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $29.86.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was up 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

