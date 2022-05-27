Philosophy Capital Management LLC Makes New $7.18 Million Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 871,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,176,000. Energy Transfer accounts for about 1.4% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $728,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,346,887 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,729,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $540,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,732 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,239,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,420 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 20.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,719,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,409,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125,811 shares in the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ET. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.65. 19,178,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,629,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

Energy Transfer Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.