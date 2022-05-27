Philosophy Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 183,164 Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 183,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,000. Magnachip Semiconductor comprises about 0.7% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 675.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 47,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE MX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.66. 383,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,012. The firm has a market cap of $882.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.91.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $104.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.15 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.