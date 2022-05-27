Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Photronics updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.45-$0.55 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.45-0.55 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $20.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $189,895.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $179,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,481 shares of company stock worth $470,276 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the first quarter valued at $363,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 62.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Photronics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Photronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Photronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

