Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Gap Down to $279.99

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $279.99, but opened at $272.40. Pioneer Natural Resources shares last traded at $273.28, with a volume of 9,011 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $7.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total value of $117,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,280 shares of company stock valued at $19,194,732 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 321.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 40.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 6,147 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 47.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

