Piper Sandler Boosts Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $120.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $119.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.29.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $98.68 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $100.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.46. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 36.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 25,119 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.