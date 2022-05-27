Plair (PLA) Hits Market Capitalization of $227,492.61

Plair (PLA) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One Plair coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Plair has a market capitalization of $227,492.61 and approximately $1,582.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Plair has traded 45.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,992.64 or 0.99970853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002030 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Plair Coin Profile

Plair is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official website is plair.life . The official message board for Plair is medium.com/plairlife . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

