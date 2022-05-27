Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.51 million. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 212.42% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE POLY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.68. 6,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.57.

In related news, Director Guido Jouret sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $31,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,243.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,800,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,929,000 after purchasing an additional 108,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Plantronics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,479,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,312,000 after purchasing an additional 42,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,674,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Plantronics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,547,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Plantronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

