PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Gap Up to $13.21

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.21, but opened at $15.23. PMV Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.29, with a volume of 106,383 shares changing hands.

PMVP has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $761.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80.

PMV Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PMVP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $730,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,187,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,199,000 after purchasing an additional 269,789 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $379,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 38,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,917,000 after acquiring an additional 85,292 shares in the last quarter.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

