pNetwork (PNT) Market Cap Reaches $11.68 Million

pNetwork (PNT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. One pNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000761 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, pNetwork has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. pNetwork has a total market cap of $11.68 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,956.16 or 1.00021624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002041 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001728 BTC.

pNetwork Coin Profile

pNetwork (PNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 87,166,191 coins and its circulating supply is 53,055,759 coins. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . The official website for pNetwork is p.network

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

