Polker Hits Market Capitalization of $1.31 Million (PKR)

Polker (PKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Polker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Polker has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Polker has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $274,455.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polker alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.79 or 0.03697754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.33 or 0.00515593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00032284 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008962 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.