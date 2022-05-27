Post (POST) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Post (NYSE: POST):

5/24/2022 – Post was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although Post Holdings has lagged the industry in the past three months, we expect the trend to reverse in the near term. The company benefits from prudent acquisitions, which continued in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. The top line included $102.1 million in net sales from buyouts. Volume demand recovery in the Foodservice unit is also contributing to the upside. Management highlighted that volumes in certain channels and product categories in the foodservice business have almost fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels. However, the company is battling supply-chain challenges due to labor shortages, input and freight inflation and other supply-chain hurdles. Post Holdings’ fiscal second-quarter gross margin was hurt by higher raw material, freight and manufacturing costs. The company is also battling escalated SG&A expenses.”

5/9/2022 – Post is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Post had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $96.00.

5/6/2022 – Post was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

4/1/2022 – Post had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $129.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Post is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:POST traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.98. The stock had a trading volume of 440,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,552. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $82.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.42 and its 200 day moving average is $93.81.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $328,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,123.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $394,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,164.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,250 shares of company stock worth $743,390 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Post by 387.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 59,437 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Post by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,454,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,916,000 after acquiring an additional 111,209 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its stake in Post by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 157,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Post by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

