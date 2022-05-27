Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PFODF) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.49. 3,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 5,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Separately, HSBC raised Premier Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

