President Energy (LON:PPC) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of President Energy (LON:PPC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON PPC opened at GBX 1.55 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.82. President Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 2.85 ($0.04). The firm has a market cap of £31.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.29.

Get President Energy alerts:

President Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

President Energy Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds exploration assets in Paraguay, Argentina, and the United States. It also produces and sells hydrocarbons. The company was formerly known as President Petroleum Company PLC and changed its name to President Energy Plc in September 2012.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for President Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for President Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.