President Energy (LON:PPC) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of President Energy (LON:PPC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON PPC opened at GBX 1.55 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.82. President Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 2.85 ($0.04). The firm has a market cap of £31.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.29.
President Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
