Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) Short Interest Update

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 209.0% from the April 30th total of 6,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 89,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. 13,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,006. Primavera Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $9.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PV. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $147,000. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

