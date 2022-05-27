Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Barclays

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $176.00 to $157.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.20.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.48 on Monday. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $131.94 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $351.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 12,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $1,988,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,231,791,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,039 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

