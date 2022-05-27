Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) to post $146.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Progress Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.64 million. Progress Software reported sales of $129.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full-year sales of $613.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $613.30 million to $613.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $644.68 million, with estimates ranging from $643.96 million to $645.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $60,386.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $86,184.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,834.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,044. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter worth $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Progress Software by 861.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 106,818 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter worth $164,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Progress Software by 83.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,970,000 after buying an additional 98,118 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 13.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRGS traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $47.83. 212,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,041. Progress Software has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

