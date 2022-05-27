Project Pai Hits Market Cap of $2.14 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Project Pai has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $1,166.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00045258 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00012067 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,804,444,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,601,353,359 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.