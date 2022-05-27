ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY) Shares Down 1.2%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.76 and last traded at $15.09. 39,316,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.63.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.