Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wolfe Research from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $71.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.10. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $64.40 and a 1-year high of $80.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

