Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

NYSE:PLX opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $51.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.08.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 million. Protalix BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 56.58% and a negative return on equity of 881.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

