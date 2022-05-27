Public Index Network Trading 25.2% Higher This Week (PIN)

Public Index Network (PIN) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $612,605.77 and approximately $289.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Public Index Network has traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.4% against the dollar and now trades at $764.80 or 0.02662799 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.15 or 0.00512333 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00032314 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008963 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars.

